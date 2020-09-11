Local Navy Sea Cadets honor the fallen in 9/11 attacks

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Select students from a North Bay Haven High School program honored those fallen on 9/11.

Navy Sea Cadets from the local school gathered at the Bill Cramer Chevrolet Buick GMC dealership in Panama City for a ‘Patriot Day Ceremony.’

During the event, the sea cadets raised the American flag half staff and each named a victim in the 9/11 attacks.

The event was also open to the public and organizers of the ceremony emphasized the honor of seeing the flag presented.

“Heroes of this nation fight for that flag, they wear the cloth of this nation and to me, we try to instill that discipline into these young men and women and that pride to say that that flag means a lot to us veterans as well as upcoming veterans for future generations to come,” explained Master Sergeant William Hess, U.S. Marine Corps retired.

“Having the sea cadets here for the first time on 9/11 is something I will never forget,” said Bill Cramer, Bill Cramer Chevrolet Buick GMC president. “I think it’s going to start a tradition that we’ll do every year and we will honor those who fell to serve our country.”

Cramer also noted that the flag in the ceremony was first raised in 1973 at their old location on 15th street in commemoration of POWs from the Vietnam War.