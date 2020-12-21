Local musicians play holiday tunes for Downtown concert

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Musicians from a variety of genres showcased their Christmas spirit and holiday cheer Monday morning at a holiday concert in Downtown Panama City.

Musicians included Britt Reynolds, The Panama Symphony Orchestra and Will and Lindsey Thompson joining together for the event at Panama City’s City Hall.

These artists played Christmas-time favorite songs acoustically and on piano, as well as with a string quartet and opera performance.

City Manager Mark McQueen said this event symbolized a chance for the community to come together safely ahead of the holiday.

“It was another opportunity for us to celebrate the season of hope and that is what Christmas is all about,” McQueen said. “Certainly we had the opportunity here today to hear music to help celebrate that wonderful season we call Christmas.”

Following the concert, local businesses launched their downtown Tour of Trees, with more than 20 locations boasting festive and decorated Christmas trees for the public to see.