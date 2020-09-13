Local middle school student recognized in national STEM competition

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local student was recently recognized as one of the top 300 middle school scientists in the country.

Broadcom Foundation and Society for Science & the Public announced the top 300 competitors in their 10th annual Broadcom MASTERS, a national STEM competition for middle school students.

One of those students was Katlyn Paul from Bay Haven Charter Academy. She was selected for her project on the effects of solar panels on Earth’s atmospheric temperature.

“Everyone is always talking about how solar panels are so eco-friendly, I was wondering if it actually increased the atmospheric temperature and actually increasing global warming,” explained Katlyn.

The Top 300 MASTERS were selected from the largest pool of applicants the competition has seen, with 3,476 students from 42 states and Puerto Rico applying to be a Broadcom MASTER.

Katlyn said she never thought she would make it this far into the competition.

“I was very surprised, I did not think I was going to make it to the next level. It was out of 3,000 people so I did not think I was going to make it that far.”

30 students will further be selected as finalists on Sept. 16th and will be competing for over $100,000.