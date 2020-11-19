Local group aims to rescue kids

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Currently, there are over 100,000 children of all ages in the United States in need of an adoptive home.

Recently, a new, non-profit was founded to help reduce that number and bring more awareness to these children in need — the organization is called ‘Every Child Home.’

After being in the ministry for over 25 years, Clay Owens, former music minister at Emerald Coast Fellowship, stepped away so he could pursue he new dream of bringing families through adoption.

Now, he’s the CEO of Every Child Home and said he’s committed to helping others.

“Hopefully serving people just in a different way now,” said Clay Owens CEO of Every Child Home.

In the spring of 2019, Owens said the need for the organization was just an idea. But quickly gained steam as so many realized how much it could help the non-private adoption community.

“When you go to a private adoption agency, everything is kind of set up for you,” Owens said. In this case, you have to work directly with the state agency and normally with more than one agency.”

For somebody who’s never adopted, Owens said the process can be overwhelming.

“We look at our role as more of a navigator,” Owens said.

After making contact with a family, Every Child Home is committed to being there through the entire process.

“We’re gonna stay with them and work with them, even after the adoption,” Owens said.

Currently, Owens has five daughters, four biological and one that he adopted last year. He said his girls were excited to get a new sister.

“As we got ready to adopt their little sister, they said, why are you doing this? Are you just trying to stay young?” Owens said.

Right now, one of the non-profit’s goals is to help update the Heart Gallery — a place where prospective parents can view the children in need.

“We’re gonna take them and get them new outfits for the shoots,” Owens said.

If your family is looking to adopt, or you would like to donate to their cause, you can click here.