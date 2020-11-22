Local Greek organizations give out Thanksgiving meals to senior citizens

GLENWOOD Fla. (WMBB) — This year’s thanksgiving celebration may feel different than what we are used to – but that doesn’t mean you should not be grateful for the community around you.

This morning, local Greek organizations Delta Sigma Theta, Alpha Kappa Alpha, Zeta Phi Beta, and Omega Psi Phi partnered with Rebuild Bay County to give out Thanksgiving meals to senior citizens.

Albrt Mapp, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Chapter President, said everyone should be able to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal.

“We are very, very proud that we are able to get together and do all this,” Mapp said. “I believe last count that we got together around 165 meals.”

Each box contains a meat item, veggies, and dessert. Those in need could take as many boxes as they wish to fill their tables. Latresha Woods, the Vice President of the Delta Sigma Theta chapter said helping the community is what her organization loves to do.

“In order for us to reclaim, retain and re-engage we wanted to use this as an activity for the community,” Woods said. “Not only to help us but to help the community.”

The boxes were mainly given out to senior citizens who have been isolated from their loved ones for most of the year due to COVID-19. Volunteers said they would do this everyday if it meant being able to see everyone’s smiling face.

“The phenomenal feeling of giving is better than receiving is completely true,” Woods said.

As the cars line up one by one the volunteers reflect on what this community has been through over the last two years. Xuriphia Ancrum, the Alpha Kappa Alpha chapter president, said despite the hardships they keep what the holiday season is really about close to their hearts.

“Thanksgiving is a time to be thankful and grateful,” Ancrum said. “To just feel blessed that we are here, that we are able to do for others what they are not able to do for themselves.”

The leaders of the organizations said they hope to host another meal giveaway during Christmas time.