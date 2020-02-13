Local flower shop talks Valentine’s Day week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — “Pure chaos and craziness.” That’s how Hallmark Flowers owner Harrison McElheny describes the week of Valentine’s Day.

The team at Hallmark Flowers works on arrangements and also takes orders from customers in-store while delivery drivers gather and deliver orders. Most of the staff has been working in the floral business for decades and use that knowledge to craft bouquets.

Hallmark’s flowers mainly come from Ecuador, and while the shop prepares and has a variety available, one flower still remains a customer favorite.

“You just do a lot of thinking and try to figure out what flowers they’re gonna want this year but it’s mostly just red roses usually,” McElheny said.

Valentine’s orders have been going out throughout the week, and extra staff is on hand to help with all the orders. The goal for each order is simple.

“We’re just trying to get all of the orders out to the valentines, just trying to make everybody’s day,” McElheny said.

McElheny says customers can still order flowers for Valentine’s Day by calling Hallmark Flowers at 850-763-3863.