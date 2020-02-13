Local flower shop talks Valentine’s Day week

Panama City

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — “Pure chaos and craziness.” That’s how Hallmark Flowers owner Harrison McElheny describes the week of Valentine’s Day.

The team at Hallmark Flowers works on arrangements and also takes orders from customers in-store while delivery drivers gather and deliver orders. Most of the staff has been working in the floral business for decades and use that knowledge to craft bouquets.

Hallmark’s flowers mainly come from Ecuador, and while the shop prepares and has a variety available, one flower still remains a customer favorite.

“You just do a lot of thinking and try to figure out what flowers they’re gonna want this year but it’s mostly just red roses usually,” McElheny said.

Valentine’s orders have been going out throughout the week, and extra staff is on hand to help with all the orders. The goal for each order is simple.

“We’re just trying to get all of the orders out to the valentines, just trying to make everybody’s day,” McElheny said.

McElheny says customers can still order flowers for Valentine’s Day by calling Hallmark Flowers at 850-763-3863.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Valentine's Day Flowers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Valentine's Day Flowers"

DEO holding workshops across the Panhandle

Thumbnail for the video titled "DEO holding workshops across the Panhandle"

Oaks by the Bay Tree

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oaks by the Bay Tree"

SWFD lifeguards

Thumbnail for the video titled "SWFD lifeguards"

Bay EDA updates on several projects which could bring hundreds of jobs to Bay County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay EDA updates on several projects which could bring hundreds of jobs to Bay County"

Inspector finds mold, other issues at DJJ facility

Thumbnail for the video titled "Inspector finds mold, other issues at DJJ facility"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.