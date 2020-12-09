Local First Responders encourage community to continue to take COVID-19 seriously

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– With no visible end in sight to the pandemic, it’s easy to get off-guard and become lax on proper safety protocols– like mask-wearing and hand-washing, but first responders on the frontlines encourage differently.

“Just take it serious there’s people out there dying and getting sick,” said Springfield Fire Rescue Fire Chief, Brian Eddins.

Eddins said the virus is still rampant in the community.

“In the community we’ve seen an increase, we’ve seen an increase in medical calls,” Eddins said.

The Springfield Fire rescue is on pace to see 500 more medical calls than last year.

Eddins said employees still go on every call wearing full PPE, masks, eyewear, and a hazmat suit if it’s a confirmed case, something they’ve been doing since April.

“They’re real troopers about it, they come and do their job. They’ve got to have their temperature taken first thing in the morning and they have it again taken 7 o’clock that night,” Eddins said.

Eddins said the station sprayed down three times a day, trucks are cleaned after calls and uniforms are sterilized in a Conex box after every call.

And it’s not just local fire departments feeling the impacts of COVID-19, local EMS said they too are still taking the pandemic seriously.

“We treat every patient as if their positive,” said Assistant Chief EMS Division, Danny Page.

Page said the virus has impacted the mental health of his employees.

“Not only do we see it a work, but also we see about hear about it on media, social media and so it’s always on the forefront of our minds,” Page said.

But their could be a light at the end of tunnel, with talk of a vaccine being made available soon.

“That will give some peace of mind to us and not only will we be protected, but also less patients will be affected by this,” Page said.

Until then, both men are encouraging the community to continue to keep practicing safety protocols like mask-wearing, hand-washing, and social distancing.