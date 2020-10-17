Local doctor faces charges after allegedly threatening Uber driver with a gun

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) — Sheriff’s deputies said a passenger threatened to shoot his Uber driver after he refused to change the route Monday night.

It all started when Justin Creel, 24, picked up passenger Dr. Maciej Tumiel from Los Antojitos in St. Andrews around 7:30 p.m.

Creel continued driving and got to the intersection of 23rd Street and Highway 390 where deputies said Tumiel asked him to go a different way than what his GPS was directing.

After explaining he’s not allowed to do that and continuing on course, Creel claimed Tumiel grabbed his hair and pointed a gun to his head.

According to the incident report, Creel, in fear for his life, just kept driving until he saw a gas station at the intersection of Airport Road and Highway 390.

Deputies said he pulled into the parking lot and ran inside to ask for help.

David Sposit was working at the gas station Monday night when this unfolded and was the one to call 9-11.

“I got a little shaken up, I really didn’t know what to do,” Sposit said. “So I did call 9-1-1 and the police came. As far as what happened outside I don’t know but the guy was intoxicated.”

Sposit said Tumiel followed the driver into the store and knocked things off the counter before walking back outside.

Sposit then locked the door and waited inside for deputies to arrive.

Tumiel is charged with aggravated assault.

He’s also charged with criminal mischief for allegedly damaging Creel’s car door to the point that it won’t shut properly.

Tumiel did not respond to request for comment.