Local contractors donate $20 thousand to Children’s Advocacy Center

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Ahead of Christmas, the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center is toy shopping for local children in need on a big budget, thanks to donations from the Bay County Contractors Association and GAC Contractors.

BCCA donated $10 thousand on Friday morning to the center, and GAC matched that donation to total it to $20 thousand.

Incoming BCCA President George Roberts of Roberts and Roberts Construction said they are happy to contribute to the cause, which will help the Children’s Advocacy Center provide holiday gifts for over 600 kids this year through the Holiday Hopes Campaign.

The CAC’s Executive Director Lori Allen said that after Hurricane Michael and the COVID-19 pandemic, the local need for support has never been greater.

“Last year we saw a record need from our case workers’ request for over 600 children that would not get Christmas without our help,” Allen said. “This year I think we’re going to surpass that and to think that we went from forty to probably close to six or seven hundred is incredible.”

She said without the donation, they wouldn’t have had the resources to make it all possible for that amount of kids.

GAC’s Vice President Steven Clements said after everything the community has gone through over the last couple of years, helping to provide a happy holiday to local children is the least the company can do.

“Everybody went through the hurricane and then everybody started with the pandemic so it was like a double whammy for us,” Clements said. “So the more that us local people can help local kids, it just goes a long way and we want everybody to have a Christmas.”