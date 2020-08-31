Local clinic hosting pet supply donation drive for Hurricane Laura victims

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– Operation Spay Bay, a local Panama City non-profit clinic is seeking to help out the four-legged victims of Hurricane Laura.

According to their Facebook page, the clinic is hosting a pet supply donation drive are collecting dog food, cat food, litter, and other pet products.

They say their goal is to fill their neuter commuter van with pet products.

Donations will be accepted Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. at their clinic location: 3520 E. 15th Street in Panama City. The donation drive will last until September 3rd.