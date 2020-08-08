Local church gives away hundreds of meals to families

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — During these trying times, many places across the Panhandle have been hosting pop up food pantries and drive thru’s to help make sure families have food on their tables.

Saturday morning The Saint Dominic Catholic Church on 15th Street joined in on that effort and gave away hundreds of meals.

Partnering with a group from Franklin, Tennessee called ‘One Generation Away’, volunteers and church staff gave away food all morning to families in need.

There were around 270 cars served in total. Each car received a grocery cart full of produce, canned goods, pantry staples and even gatorades.

Each vehicle was able to drive thru and get what they needed, no questions asked.

Staff with the church say they were even asking cars if they had prayer requests as well.

“It’s going really well, we’ve done this a number of times now and obviously with COVID the need is even greater now with so many people being out of work and then of course in our community still recovering from Hurricane Michael, the need just grows and grows. We just had to turn away a couple more people because they need its so great,” said Church Staff Member, Theresa Prejan.

Staff with the Saint Dominic Catholic Church say they plan to host food dives just like this one as often as they are able to do so.