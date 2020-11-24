Local chef gives away 65 turkeys

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City residents showed up in droves, hoping to grab one of 65 turkeys that were given away Monday afternoon.

Antonio Middleton, GetChewaBox food truck owner, and chef said it was time for his business to give back to the community.

“Many people donated,” Middleton said. “There were other sponsors and a lot of locals just put in. They put in a couple of dollars, 20 here, 50 there.”

Sara Swinehart, long-time Panama City resident said she got in line at 9:45 a.m.

“It’s been a tough year for a lot of people with the COVID and everything so you know, we’ll take what we can get,” Swinhart said.

Middleton said he has a lot of empathy for anyone who can’t afford a turkey this year.

“I understand the struggle the crisis in Panama City that we’ve been going through,” Middleton said. “Comming up, being born here, I’m from Glenwood, and if that speaks volume.”

“I think it’s awesome that they would do this and help people out like that,” Swinehart said. “There’s people out there in need and it’s been hectic for all of us.”

“To do something good, I mean you’ve got to give back,” Middleton said.

Swinehart is now looking forward to Thursday where she’ll share a meal with her family.

“We’re gonna have the turkey and we’re going to use it for our Thanksgiving,” Swinhart said. “I just talked to my brother on the phone and he said that it’s $35 for a turkey.”

For those who didn’t get a turkey, they were still able to take home a boxed meal.

If you’d like to check out GetChewaBox food truck you can follow them on Instagram, Facebook, and SnapChat.