Local businessman displays prayer requests 16-years running

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Noles Automotive opened in Panama City 16-years-ago. Since its opening, its street sign has displayed hopeful messages for the community.

“I started out putting just Bible verses on,” said Jimmy Noles, Noles Automotive owner. “Help people; hopefully give them some comfort and joy and stuff.”

“Then it slowly rotated into prayer requests for people who have sicknesses and things like that,” he added.

Noles said people have reached out to him about the prayer requests on the sign.

“I’ve had some people call me back and tell me that everything turned out good, the Lord answered their prayer,” Noles said. “Then there’s also been He answered their prayer but not necessarily the way they wanted Him to.”

He also said that he’s seen real-life miracles from all the community support he’s seen through the prayer requests.

“My grandson at the time was 3-years-old and he had Leukemia, and I think that with all the payer that was lifted up from the community for him, he beat Leukemia, and now he is in full remission,” Noles said. “And that’s been 6 years.”

“We had one other young man that had a heart condition all his life,” Noles added. “He went in for an operation and the day of the operation, they didn’t have to operate on him.”

Now, the sign calls for prayers for Dean Hillman, a cousin of one of Noles’s employees.

“He has throat cancer,” Noles said. “We’re hoping that people are praying for him for that.”