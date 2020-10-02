Local business owner who lost her battle to breast cancer remembered

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Dave Wall’s mother — Marge Wall — passed away from breast cancer in October of 2010. Marge Wall was a Co-Founder of Eastern Industries on Highway 231 and continued working through her battle with the disease.

Dave Wall and Annette Wall now run the business and said their employees are like family. Many of them have worked there for over 20 years and knew Marge Wall before she passed away.

“We have a great group of employees and we are very family-oriented so we just wanted to, kind of, everybody we pull together for things like this,” Annette said.

Two of those employees, as well as good friends of Marge Wall, Lynda Mahorney and Linda Riddle were also diagnosed with breast cancer. They both said Marge Wall inspired them to get their breast exams, thus discovering their diagnosis.

“I probably would have just sloughed it off as ‘Nah, it’s just a pulled muscle’ or whatever,” Riddle said.

“Yea, I wouldn’t have gone at all,” said Mahorney.

Her grandson David Wall said it is paramount to support those diagnosed with the cancer.

“Nobody is alone in anything, and especially with the times we are going through right now,” he said. “I think it is important that we all come together and that we can fight and get through pretty much anything.”