Local attorney found not guilty on DUI charge

Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The trial for Richard Albritton III on a DUI charge is over and a jury found him not guilty.

Testimony began Tuesday and after deliberating for less than a hour, jurors handed down a not guilty verdict.

This was Albritton’s fourth DUI charge. In each of the three previous cases, Albritton was able to plea to a lesser charge.

While Albritton was awaiting trial for this case, he was arrested a fifth time and accused of a hit and run. Investigators said alcohol wasn’t a factor in that case.

“Now the defense attorney said ‘could it be that there was trouble with the vehicle?, could it be that he was looking for his phone, could it be this, could it be this, could it be that aliens came down and inhabited his body for-psht it can be any of those things. But that’s not the standard, the standard is reasonable doubt. It is a doubt you can assign reason to,” said Attorney Brandon Young.


This was the first case where Albritton did not have to plea to any lesser charges.

