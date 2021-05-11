Life Management Center talks about their resources for mental health conditions

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) — May is mental health awareness month. This is a time to educate ourselves about the realities of mental health.

One in five people will experience mental health conditions – that means 44 million people.

Children and adults can struggle with these realities and often don’t even reach out for help because they are embarrassed.

Marketing Director for the Life Management Center in Panama City Kristina Williams said this month is intended to fight that stigma.

“Mental health awareness month is really designed to make sure that people are aware it’s okay to ask for help, it’s okay not to be okay, it’s actually very brave to reach out for assistance,” Williams said.

Williams said those who struggle with mental health are capable of living productive lives if given the right treatment.

Life Management Center offers a variety of resources to help. They have psychiatric services for all ages, a crisis stabilization center and an emergency hotline.

If you are having an emergency that requires immediate attention call their crisis hotline at (850) 522-4485.