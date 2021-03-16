Kaleidoscope Theatre keeps community members laughing with new production

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– If you’re looking for a fun night out and want to help support the local arts community, then look no further than Kaleidoscope Theatre’s latest production ‘The Amorous Ambassador.”

The piece is an American farce, meaning all the comedic situations characters encounter are exaggerated for even more comic-relief. The main character, Harry Douglas has just become the new ambassador to Great Britain moving his wife and daughter into their new estate home. What follows is a case of comedic shenanigans filled with mistaken-identities and unexpected romance.

All actors and stagehand in the production are volunteers.

After the pandemic put a halt on live production, members of the cast say they are so glad to be back on stage.

“I’ve enjoyed it immensely. I think all of us missed it and being able to put a show out. I know that I needed to get out of the house so hopefully, some of the audience will too,” said Nickolaos Papalaskaris who plays Joe in the production.

The show opened Friday, March 12th, and will run for three consecutive weekends.

On Thursday, March 18th for their 7:30 p.m. show tickets will be buy one get one free.

Due to the Kaleidoscope Theatre losing its theater after Hurricane Michael, they will be having their production at the Rutherford Highschool Auditorium.

The audience will be limited to 20% capacity to accommodate social distance guidelines and masks are required upon entry.

To purchase tickets to the show click here.