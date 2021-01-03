Kaleidoscope Theatre Founder passes away

PANAMA CITY, Fla (WMBB) — The man who formed the Kaleidoscope Theatre in Bay County has passed away.

Charles Wilson founded Kaleidoscope the theatre with a fellow Bay High School teacher back in 1971.

He wrote the company’s first production, using mostly students from his class.

Nearly 50 years later, almost 300 productions have taken the stage.

After Hurricane Michael destroyed the Lynn Haven facility Wilson was instrumental in getting a new theatre rebuilt. He was honored last year with the Robert E. Gard Superior Volunteer Award by the American Association of Community Theatre. Wilson passed away Friday at the age of 74.

