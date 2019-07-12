JCPenney hosts Thursday hiring event

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Hurricane Michael caused damage to many businesses, including JCPenney at the Panama City Mall.

JCPenney has been closed since the storm, but Thursday, they hosted a hiring event in preparation for the reopening.

The event runs until 8 p.m. Thursday at the Hilton Garden Inn, located at 1101 N U.S. Highway 231.

District manager Jamaal Thomas said dozens of people attended and applied for a variety of store positions.

“We just want to bring excitement. You can bring your resumes and just a great attitude and what you need for your future career,” Thomas said.

Some employees who used to work in the mall location have moved to the Pier Park JCPenney.

“I’m most excited for our associates to get back to their home and stable position at the Panama City store and also to support the community with the JCPenney local store,” Thomas said.