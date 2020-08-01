Islamic society of Bay County celebrates Holy Holiday in a different way due to COVID-19

PANAMA CITY, FLA. (WMBB)– Hundreds in the Islamic community gathered to celebrate the high Holy holiday of Eidul Adha. It’s the second holiday of the year that Muslims celebrate, and it focuses on sacrifice, as well as showing obedience and commitment to Allah.

The holiday typically begins with prayer session and also includes feasts, gift-giving, it also calls for Muslims to think of others in their community.

“The concept of this Eid is to celebrate and also to take care of those who have less and are less fortunate,” said Umar Karaman, President of the Bay County Islamic Board.

This year due to the pandemic, the celebrations looked a little different, as social distancing was implemented.

“We wanted kids to feel a sense of community without jeopardizing the health of the community,” said Basheer Abdeen, who organized the celebration.

With just two weeks of planning, the celebration was completely contactless. Children were given gifts, and families were given treats, like popcorn and candy, through their car windows.

This was the first event celebrated together as a community in months, and many community members were elated for the chance to be reunited once again.

“It’s been very difficult, but I am so happy that we managed to do it,” said community member Ahmed Masoud.

And despite the challenges, Youth Team Event Coordinator Arin Ahmed, this is what the holiday is really about.

“Seeing everyone out host this event safely really means a lot,” said Ahmed.