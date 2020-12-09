Immersive Winter Wonderland exhibit open at Panama City Center for the Arts

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Center for the Arts is getting residents into the holiday spirit this month with an immersive Winter Wonderland art experience.

The first-ever “Winter Wonderland” exhibit at the Center for the Arts opened earlier this month and features a variety of holiday-themed rooms to walk through and enjoy.

It’s completely free to enter with plenty of photo opportunities for the whole family as well as holiday decor inspiration residents’ own homes.

“We all kind of brainstormed the different sections, so we have a candy cane lane or forest, we have presents alley, or we don’t really know, it’s everything,” said Dixie Clough with the Bay Arts Alliance. “It’s candy canes, it’s presents, it’s Christmas trees, it’s a whole lot of Christmas fun.”

Clough said the inspiration for the project came from the Halloween themed walk-through in October, which she said was a big hit with the community.

Now, she hopes residents enjoy Winter Wonderland just as much.

“It’s really been a hard year, so we hope that people come through and they’re filled with happiness and cheer and holiday fun,” she said. “There’s a lot of different places where they can take pictures maybe for their next family Christmas card or selfies for Instagram, whatever they want to do.”

The Winter Wonderland exhibit will be open through January 9th during the Center for the Arts’s operating hours. More information on this exhibit and others can be found by clicking here.

The Bay Arts Alliance will also be hosting a pop-up shop to sell items from local artist Paul Brent’s gallery. The shop will be open on December 18th from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on December 19th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m..

The center will be closed from December 25th until January 1st, and then will open again until January 9th before closing for renovations to the building. It will be reopen again in February.