Hundreds show up to pop-up food banks around Bay County

BAY COUNTY, (Fla) — Cars lined up outside the Panama city mall waiting since 8 a.m. on Thursday.

Over 700 cars showed up to receive food at the bay county sheriff’s office pop-up food bank.

“People like us with low income it’s hard for us it’s hard right now it’s very hard,” said Stephanie Batcheaor, a Panama City resident.

“Panama City is the best just like with the hurricane it has been awesome,” said Batcheaor. “Everybody sticks together.”

In a time of uncertainty — many organizations in the Bay County have been coming together to provide food to residents needing a little extra support.

Over in Panama City Beach — the St Joe Community Foundation partnered with A Hand Up International, Feeding the Gulf Coast and Gulf Power to giveaway 50 thousand pounds of food.

Both food banks gathered hundreds of volunteers working to provide food for each family’s table.

“It makes you feel good to be a part of an organization like BCSO, Northwest Business Chamber and T&T Defense where we all try to work together for the common good of our community,” said Tony Bostick the Vice President of Northwest Florida Minority of Business Chamber.

Bostick is very active in the Panama City community. He says one of his favorite things about Panama City is how organizations and residents work together and show unity.

“Bay County we are great. Continue to be great and don’t let it die,” said Bostick. “The craziness has come among us. We’ve been through a lot with Hurricane Michael and Covid 19.”

The two mobile food banks will go on until all food runs out. All are welcome to come by and enjoy the giveaway.