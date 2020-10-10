Humane Society reopens thrift store two years after former store was destroyed in Hurricane Michael

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) — Today the Humane Society of Bay County officially opened the doors to their new thrift store. This is happening exactly two years after their former store was destroyed by Hurricane Michael.

The new store is located at the Panama Plaza off of 15th street in Panama City.

All of the money made at this store will go directly toward reopening the shelter that temporarily closed in April.

Many Bay County residents showed up to this morning’s grand opening, making the store close to two thousand dollars in sales by lunch time.

Shelter Manager Lauren Gill said she is so excited about this new store and its new beginning.

“I feel like the future is going to hold so many great things for this place and the shelter,” said Gill. “I’m very hopeful that this place will just be even better than the last thrift store because i can’t help but feel like everything happens for a reason.”

The store is officially open seven days a week and has items ranging from beds to tables.

If you wish to donate to the Humane Society of Bay County you can do that online.