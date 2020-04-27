Humane Society of Bay County temporarily closes its doors

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Humane Society of Bay County has never been well-financed, but since the Coronavirus pandemic began, donations have dried-up. As of Monday, the staff temporarily shut-down the shelter.

On any given day you could find about 100 animals at the humane society’s no-kill shelter, waiting to be adopted by loving families.

The good news is a lot of families adopted pets to keep them company while sheltering in at home. The bad news is donations just stopped.

“We do want to make sure that we’re comfortable enough that we can actually sustain staying open,” said Shelter Manager, Lauryn Gill.

Realizing that was no longer possible, humane society officials closed their doors Monday, asking the public to help change their financial fortunes.

“Just anything at this point no matter what will help, no matter how small the donation, it matters,” said Gill.

Humane society staff said they were able to adopt out all of the animals in their shelter except for three dogs and five cats who they were able to transfer to another no kill facility.

While the shelter is closed, some humane society services will continue.

“We are still going to be active in the community as far as doing shot clinics on certain days and certain times, probably going to be around once a month,” said Gill.

The humane society’s food bank will also remain open, on select days.

If you would like to donate and help open back up the adoption services here at the Humane Society of Bay County, click on the link below.