Historic Sapp House celebrates new chapter with ribbon cutting ceremony

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The city of Panama City celebrated one of its historic buildings as renovations at the Sapp House finally wrapped up and the city held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the occasion.

Listed in the National Register of Historic Places, the structure was originally built in the early 1900s by the Sapp family. Now they are ready to welcome in guests as an event venue.

House manager Bethany Boggs said they were excited to preserve the history of the local community.

“It speaks to the people who lived here before us who saw a vision in Bay County that we get to help carry that vision forward. It’s a beautiful piece of architecture, homes like this aren’t built anymore so it’s exciting to see it stay in Bay County and continue to make history here,” explained Boggs.

To book an event at the historic Sapp House, visit sapphouse.com or call 850-777-3352.

