Historic mural found under paneling in Downtown building

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The remodeling of a downtown building might have uncovered the oldest standing mural in Panama City.

Robert Hurst, Vice President of the Bay County Historical Society said he guestimates that the mural was painted in the 1940s or 50s because it depicts Panama City during that time.

“Some of the buildings, structures shown there were not built until 1942,” Hurst said.

The mural stretches across an entire wall inside the building and Hurst said it looks to be around 65-inches in length.

“It depicts a lot of familiar structures in downtown that are easily identified,” Hurst said. “It depicts some that we can guess at the identity of.”

Curtesy of Bay County Historical Society

Bay Front Park, now the current Marina, and the USO Club are both included in the painting. He said it was the club that helped narrow down a time period.

“This became later on our Civic Center,” Hurst said. “That is shown on the picture and that is what gave us the date of 1942.”

At the time, 115 Harrison, where the mural is located, was occupied by the White Cafe. Hurst said E. H. White was the restaurant owner.

“It could have been painted at that time or it possibly was done later on when it became the Rainbow Cafe,” Hurst said. “I’ve just got a feeling it was done when a restaurant was in there.”

He believes this to be true because of graffiti that can be spotted on the painting. He said, more than likely, people wrote on the wall while eating at a booth.

“I don’t condone graffiti on some kind of work of art but in the case of one, it did give us a date,” Hurst said.

Other identifying structures in the painting include the Hathaway Bridge and The Dixie Sherman Hotel.

Curtesy of Bay County Historical Society

“And then there are maybe some questionable ones like Edgewater Beach Apartments,” Hurst said. “There is the Cove Hotel, possibly is shown on that mural.”

Hurst said this is actually the second time he’s seen the mural in his lifetime.

“It was revealed about 25 years ago,” Hurst said. “But we didn’t have Facebook and other media to broadcast it.”

We reached out to the owner of the building to see what she plans to do with the painting but she couldn’t be reached.