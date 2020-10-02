Hiland Park students build & program tiny robots

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Kindergarteners at Hiland Park Elementary worked hands-on Friday morning, building and programming robots in a new lesson.

Mrs. McNeal’s class followed along with instructions to build Botzee’s, before steering and chasing the tiny robots around the school’s media center, all as part of STEAM field learning.

STEAM programs, or science, technology, engineering, art and math, are designed to inspire the children in the future and expose them to possible career paths at an early age, said Highland Park Media & STEAM Specialist Suzanne Gilmore.

“We just want to give them that introduction to be able to know what they’re doing,” Gilmore said. “Their brains are young and they absorb so much information when they’re little like this. So hopefully they’ll be able to carry this with them whenever they are older and choosing their career in life.”

The kindergarteners could be seen enjoying the interactive program, one of them saying putting together the robot required a lot of pieces, but it was an exciting challenge.

“[It was] really fun,” said Zoey, a student of Mrs. McNeal’s. “And then when it’s done being built, I like playing with it. And then we took turns.”

Gilmore said this is the first year Hiland Park students have taken part in robot building and programming, but staff is hopeful the STEAM and STEM lessons will continue for all grade levels.