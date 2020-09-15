Heavy rainfall causes flooding in Panama City

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) — The roadways and neighborhoods in Panama City are already seeing significant flooding due to all the heavy rain.

On Tuesday city officials closed roads, noted that the marinas are underwater and declared a local state of emergency.

It’s only day two but the heavy downpours and a slow moving storm system are making life difficult for residents and businesses.

Neighborhoods near the bay are getting the worst of it, but residents who live in houses inland are said they are also starting to worry.

Veteran storm tracker Joseph Mandeville was out and about Tuesday.

“I’ve been doing it for 21 years,” said Mandeville. “And now I’m trying to help those who don’t know what they are looking for.”

But not too long after he realized it was his home he had to worry about

“My backyard is like a swamp, my whole backyard is underwater and the whole thing slopes into one area which happens to be by the backdoor so it piles up there and I’m trying to flush it out,” said Mandeville.

He said if there is just a few more inches there is a possibility the water could get inside. He built more pipes into his backyard after past storms, but the massive amount of rainfall from Hurricane Sally is just proving to be too much to handle.

“This one’s legacy is going to be the rain because I’ve lived in Bay County my entire life,” said Mandeville. “I mean I’ve lived in this house for six years and I’ve never seen anything like this.”

With heavy rainfall predicted to continue overnight into tomorrow, It’s important to be prepared to move your family and your valuables if the water comes into your home.