Harrison Ave businesses prepare for downtown trick or treat

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Businesses, community members and organizations will fill Harrison Avenue Thursday for a downtown trick or treat event.

Harrison Avenue will be blocked off from 6-9 p.m. between Sixth Street and Oak Avenue. Last year, Madeline Lovejoy with Vinny and Bay’s Cafe and Eatery said over 8,000 kids attended the event.

“I think it’s just a good way to show the community that downtown is still here and we want to be involved in the community and get people down here,” Lovejoy said.

On Wednesday, Vinny and Bay’s employees previewed their Wizard of Oz Halloween costumes and are looking forward to meeting the trick or treaters.

“I’m looking forward to tomorrow seeing kids dressing up in some really cool costumes [and] passing out candy,” Baylee Hanson, who dressed as Dorothy, said.

Down the street at The L.H. Bead Gallery, owner Lisa Hanna reflected on last year’s event. After Hurricane Michael, downtown business owners and volunteers cleaned the streets. Hanna didn’t have a costume, but made a free hugs sign to wear.

“The mothers and the parents and some of the kids …. They really were needing hugs at the time, so that was really special,” Hanna said. “I think we cried and laughed and the kids were just having such a good time. We went through like $100 worth of candy in an hour- it was insane.”

This year, Hanna and her staff will dress up as hippies and are excited to participate.

“We’ll be set up outside for the evening. It’s going to be a good time, we’re ready,” Hanna said.

