Hancock Whitney celebrates veterans & reopening with flag-raising

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A new American flag now flies above the Hancock Whitney location on Highway 77 after bank leaders and members of JROTC programs held a flag-raising ceremony Tuesday morning.

The financial center reopened its doors earlier this month after Hurricane Michael destroyed the Panama City structure in 2018, and the ceremony celebrated the reconstruction, as well as veterans.

Hancock Whitney Panama City Market President, Ben Lee, said the bank and its leaders are grateful to the community for the support.

“It’s just a symbolization of thankfulness,” Lee said. “We’re so thankful to be back in our community in a new building. We’re thankful for the community support that we have received in the rebuilding process and we’re so thankful for all the contributions that our veterans make to our community.”

JROTC members from Rutherford High School and North Bay Haven raised the nation’s colors for Hancock Whitney, which Lee said also pays tribute to the community’s service members and their sacrifices as leaders.