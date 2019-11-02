Habitat for Humanity of Bay County receives new vehicle

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local nonprofit now has double the number of vehicles they had previously, which they say will help in more ways than one.

Habitat for Humanity of Bay County received a donated truck from John Lee Nissan Saturday. They were chosen by the Nissan company as one of four dealerships nationwide to donate a vehicle to a Habitat for Humanity group.

Executive director Lance Rettig says the truck will help them get jobs done faster. The organization’s other vehicle is over 12 years old.

“By having two vehicles among all of our different worksites, people, the volunteers and our staff won’t have to wait for things,” Rettig said. “It’s [also] going to save us several thousand dollars each year, which we’ll be able to put directly back into more homes and more repairs.”

The vehicle will be used to bring supplies to worksites or tow equipment.

“This is literally a godsend for us. The team is very excited about it. It definitely is a tool for us to do our job,” Rettig said.

