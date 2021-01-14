Habitat for Humanity dedicated two homes to Bay County residents

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City woman is getting a fresh start more than two years later after losing her home in Hurricane Michael.

She’s spent the last nine months helping build her home with Habitat for Humanity.

Right next door two women also saw their finished home for the first time.

“It feels good to be inside my home after months of helping them build,” Catherine Williams said.

500 hours of painting, building, and yard work has turned into a home for Williams and her four-year-old daughter. She said it took her nine months of volunteering to reach this point.

These homes are the eighth and ninth homes to be dedicated in Bay County after Hurricane Michael.

Williams said she committed herself to this project not only for herself but for her daughter.

Now with keys in hand, she said it symbolizes a new beginning.

“It feels really good for her to see all of these wonderful things and see me doing good and hopefully that encourages her when she gets older to do good and make good choices in life,” Williams said.

Representatives from Habitat for Humanity said they will miss seeing Williams, but are proud to be a part of her journey.

Executive Director Mark Mitchem said this organization gives you more than just a home – it shows you how much you can accomplish.

“When you are able to put your own effort into something that will be yours later it just is all the more meaningful and so not only do they have the new home but they have the pride also that comes with being able to contribute to that home,” Mitchem said.

Each of the homeowners said they are grateful to the organization and are looking forward to this fresh start.