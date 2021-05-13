Gulf Coast State College instructors give sneak peak to summer youth STEM camps

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) — Gulf Coast State College offers many summer youth programs, one of those is their STEAM camps.

Kids of all ages will have the opportunity to participate in hands-on activities like learning how to build and operate robots.

The hope is the camp will open these students into the world of technology in a fun and entertaining way.

The older students will participate in more in-depth programs like design, programming and cyber security,

Engineering Technician, Kurt Morris is an instructor at the camp. He said it is a great way to learn.

“Come out, have fun with us, learn a little something new you know even if you have never touched this kind of thing at all just come and try it and see if it interests you,” Morris said. “Maybe you’ll want to have a career in it.”

There are several different sessions for this stem camp.

Click HERE for more information about the camp as well as the other camps offered at GCSC.