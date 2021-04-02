Gulf Coast State College to host Super Saturday event

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– Calling all prospective college students!

Gulf Coast State College is hosting “Super Saturday” on April 10, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in GCSC’s Advanced Technology Center on the Panama City Campus, and from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. EST at the Gulf/Franklin Campus.

The event is for prospective students who are interested in enrolling for the Summer 2021 semester and for current students who need to register for classes. The $10 application fee is currently being waived for all new students at this event.

“We are hoping this will be an exciting event for students to learn about all the opportunities and programs we have on campus,” said Suzanne Remedies, Director of Community Relations for the college.

There will be a focus on program highlights this year, with Culinary being the highlight for GCSC’s main campus, and the Nursing/UAS Pilot Bootcamp programs being the focus for Gulf/Franklin.

Students are encouraged to visit as many programs as possible, and will be entered into a drawing for a goodie bag raffle which will include cooking materials, as well as Gulf Coast College swag. The more tables you visit, the greater chances you have to win.

Appointments are not required, but highly encouraged. Masks and COVID-19 safety protocols will also be required.