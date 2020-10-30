Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Gulf Coast State College hosts drive through Trunk-or-Treat event

Panama City
Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Gulf Coast State College got into the Halloween spirit with a special event.

The school’s Student Government Association planned to hold the first Fall Festival event but due to the possibility of inclement weather and COVID-19 concerns the event was altered to a drive through Trunk-or-Treat.

Numerous organizations from the school as well as community members came out to the Social Sciences parking lot to hand out free candy and treats.

“This is just something to have a little fun. Yeah the kids are in their cars and they’re not interacting with everybody but they’re still dressed up, they’re still in their laughing with their families,” said Chaz Mullinax, Gulf Coast State College student activity specialist.

Mullinax added that next year they hope to have the full fall festival with much more activities for residents to enjoy.

