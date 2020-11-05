Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center accepting snack donations

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — For some, therapy sessions can be tougher while they are hungry, especially for a child.

Treating trauma is one of the many ways Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center assists young people in the community. Officials said they try and provide snacks to the children during these meetings.

Chief Operation’s Officer, Brent Patrick, said they may see up to 200 kids a week.

He said the community can donate snacks by calling the agency directly at 850-872-7760. A representative will assist them and they will ensure the therapy teams are supplied with the food.

“We like to make sure that when the kids are here for their services that we provide them with everything they need. Sometimes we get kids from school and they are missing their snack at school or they are coming right after school,” he said, “and we like to give them a little comfort while they are here and not be hungry while we work through their trauma.