Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center accepting snack donations

Panama City

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — For some, therapy sessions can be tougher while they are hungry, especially for a child.

Treating trauma is one of the many ways Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center assists young people in the community. Officials said they try and provide snacks to the children during these meetings.

Chief Operation’s Officer, Brent Patrick, said they may see up to 200 kids a week.

He said the community can donate snacks by calling the agency directly at 850-872-7760. A representative will assist them and they will ensure the therapy teams are supplied with the food.

“We like to make sure that when the kids are here for their services that we provide them with everything they need. Sometimes we get kids from school and they are missing their snack at school or they are coming right after school,” he said, “and we like to give them a little comfort while they are here and not be hungry while we work through their trauma. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Latest Local News Video

Business Ad Valorem tax exemption passes

Gun sales on the rise

Marianna K-8 Quarantine Surge

Stranded sea turtles in Walton County could use your help

Crestview Shooting

St. Joe Company breaks ground on new hotel

More Local News

Don't Miss