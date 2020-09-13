Groups partner to plant community garden at Capstone House

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local group planted seeds of sunshine at the Capstone Learning Center on Saturday morning.

“Living Healthy. Simplified.,” partnered with other local organizations like the Historic St. Andrews Waterfront Partnership, Capstone House volunteers and Bay County Garden Exchange volunteers to plant a community garden at Capstone.

They said the goal is to help beautify the area as well as create bio-diverse environments for people and animals to enjoy.

Sam Mello is the founder of “Living Healthy. Simplified.,” who organizes the garden projects. She said she hopes they help people understand the importance and diversity of different plants and how they can benefit the environment even in our own backyards.

“I’m hoping, just somebody comes in and maybe they find some wonder or inspiration,” Mello said. “Maybe they see something they’ve never seen before. Maybe at home they just have a plain grass lot and they wander in here with their parents and they see that butterfly fly in front of their face and it just inspires that, this is life. There’s other things here instead of what we see on a day to day basis.”

The group works on different garden projects every other weekend through their ‘Help Your Neighbor’ program, getting monetary and supplies donations from around the community.

You can find more information on “Living Healthy. Simplified.,” and how you can get involved by clicking here.