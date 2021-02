PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Mercy Chefs and other non-profits are continuing to help families across Bay County to put food on the table. Farmers to Families and Mercy Chefs are partnering together for a food distribution Monday afternoon in Panama City.

The giveaway will take place at River Church, located at 5031 North Star Avenue.

People can begin arriving in their cars at 3 pm. These groceries will be given out until all of the food is gone.