Gas prices dip below $2 amid coronavirus concerns

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Chevron on Beck Avenue is advertising fuel prices for $1.89.

The low price is a trend that AAA spokesperson, Mark Jenkins, said drivers will see more of and in more locations, because of coronavirus concerns.

“That’s really spurred by global demand concerns, with China, Italy, and other countries doing quarantines, basically not driving as much, there are fewer flights in and out of those countries.”

Jenkins said the demand for fuel decreasing will continue to affect the prices.

“It all really hinges on the stock market and how that progresses here in the upcoming weeks. Right now I would expect gas prices to get cheaper before they get expensive again.”

Global tensions between some countries are variable in the dip in prices, but Jenkins stressed the main contributor is the virus.

“The situation between Saudi Arabia and Russia is certainly a big contributor to lower fuel prices, but all of that is really tied into the coronavirus and its global affect.”

Gas patron, Thomas Menger, told News13 the price is amazing.

“Less than two dollars are you kidding me right now? I remember 15 years ago, it was four dollars a gallon.”