FWC continues to investigate boating accident in St Andrews Pass

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission continues to investigate the boating accident that injured five people on board.

It happened Nov. 20 in the St. Andrews Pass in Bay County around 6:15 p.m.

According to FWC, a 43-foot vessel, operated by Douglas Brumley, of Panama City, was returning to St. Andrews Bay from the Gulf of Mexico, when it hit the west jetty within the navigation channel.

Nine others were on board and five of them, including a juvenile, were sent to the hospital.

As of Tuesday morning, FWC officials said two individuals remain hospitalized.

The agency also released their preliminary incident report which stated the boating accident was alcohol related and charges are pending.