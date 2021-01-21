Future of Hentz Park and its revitalization discussed at community charette

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The city of Panama City and its Quality of Life department held a community charette regarding Hentz park.

From 5:30 till 7 p.m. residents were welcome to come to the park and meet with city staff to discuss what they would like to see changed and improved.

Panama City Quality of Life director Sean DePalma said that activity at Hentz park has decreased post-Hurricane Michael and that they want to use the charette as an opportunity to work with locals in revitalizing it.

“This community is fairly active in this neighborhood, they’re very active and we wanted to bring back life to that, to this community by enhancing their park and revitalizing the park,” explained DePalma. “The Quality of Life department for Panama City is working diligently to bring back our parks and we’re looking to partner with the community and gain input so that we’re building back what they’re desiring.”

He noted that in addition to their available FEMA funding they will also apply for a state grant to help pay project expenses.