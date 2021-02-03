FSU PC to welcome new doctoral program come Summer 2021

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– Coming summer 2021 FSU Panama City will now offer a doctoral program in nurse anesthesia.

This will be the first doctoral program for the college to offer.

The three-year program will accept 30 new students and build on their current program for master of science in nurse anesthesia.

“Within that time we immerse the students within clinical practice, but also give them the foundations that they need in terms of pathophysiology, anatomy and the basics of anesthesia,” said Stacey VanDyke, Nurse and Anesthesia Program Director for the college.

VanDyke also added the simulation technology will aid students, giving them access to hands-on learning before they work on real patients.

“That’s the benefit of simulation, we teach, we re-demonstrate and we check off those boxes and learn those skills. This gives and this gives students a way to learn that’s low stakes,” said VanDyke.

The program will also focus on patient needs beyond the operating room.

“We also include leadership skills, talking about billing issues and things that make the C-RNA the best that they can be to enter practice at this time,” VanDyke said.

FSU Panama City Dean Dr. Randy Hanna said the need for C-RNAs is growing around the state and the country.

“Offering this program is very special not only for our campus, but for the community,” Hanna said.

The school says they are in the process of viewing potential candidates at this time.