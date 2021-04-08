FSU PC honors Chapman Family Foundation with naming ceremony

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Florida State University Panama City held a special ceremony to honor a local foundation and their partnership.

The university named their Center for Academic Advising and Student Success after the Chapman Family Foundation as they were the lead donor in funding the school’s ‘FSU PC Promise Scholarship.’

The scholarship offers free tuition to qualified students who are Pell grant eligible or have a combined adjusted gross income of $50,000 or less. For more information on the scholarship click here.

FSU PC dean Dr. Randy Hanna highlighted how education can help boost the local economy amid Hurricane Michael recovery and the COVID-19 outbreak.

“We have areas that could use economic vitality and we believe that education is one of the best ways for all ships to rise. We believe that education is one of the best ways to ensure that future generations will have that economic vitality,” explained Dr. Hanna.

“I’m so excited that there were 50 applicants this year and I can’t imagine how [the scholarship] will grow but even if you affect one person, that ripple effect throughout the community and their family is just worth it,” said Pamm Chapman with the Chapman Family Foundation.

Dr. Hanna added how excited they were for the future being able to provide more opportunities for students with the help of the Chapman Family Foundation and other donors.