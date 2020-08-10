FSU discusses admission process changes

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Colleges across the country have been changing how their admission process works in response to standardized testing changes from the SAT and ACT.

FSU PC is also evolving to meet the needs of their students when it comes to the admissions process.

Enrollment staff says much of the admissions process has stayed the same, and there has only been slight deviations, such as deadline changes.

FSU PC is also expanding the number of students they are accepting each year. Enrollment Director David Henry says a lot of the responsibility of the admissions process will be in the student’s hands.

“Since students can self report their gpa and self report their test scores, that’s going to be the important part of that, they can self report and follow up with final test scores. In the event that test sites become cancelled, closed, or dates change, FSU will be sure to notify students as to updated deadlines and dates. The reality is deadlines and dates will be the most significant impact that the virus might have on testing sites,” said Henry.

Once a student has been admitted and expressed their intention to enroll in the university or on the campus, the school will then request the official information and then do a reconciliation from there.

For all of the admission guidelines and rules, follow the link below.

https://pc.fsu.edu/admissions