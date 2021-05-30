Florida Highway Patrol says they’ve seen reckless driving increase this Memorial Day Weekend

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) — It’s the unofficial start of summer and many people are heading to the beach to celebrate, but before getting behind the wheel it’s important to make sure you’re being safe.

The Florida Highway Patrol is reminding all drivers to “click it or get a ticket.”

As travelers head to their destinations for Memorial Day Weekend Lieutenant Jason King said he’s seen the safety threats increase.

“Speed increases traffic congestion increases and then for some reason the distracted driving with texting or even following other cars,” King said.

Lieutenant King said he pulled over five people on Saturday morning before noon. All of them for speeding but one got a citation for not wearing a seatbelt.

“You can actually see if someone has a seatbelt on or not but these are high speeds out here,” King said.

He says so far this year there have been 34 fatal accidents in our area, the majority of them are due to lack of seatbelts.

He said with the traffic on the roads it is even more important to protect yourself and others.

“It sounds so simple but a lot of people get ahead of themselves and forget to do it,” King said.

He said he isn’t trying to be the bad guy when he pulls someone over. Instead, he is trying to educate and enforce.

The “click it or get a ticket” campaign lasts until June 6, however, Lieutenant King said safety should always be a top priority for drivers.

“So it is to remind people through speed enforcement and seatbelt enforcement even distracted driving enforcement to slow down, pay attention to the road and just wear your seatbelt,” King said.