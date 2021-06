PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Florida Forest Service crews are currently working to put out a two acre woods fire in Panama City at the corner of Highway 231 and 19th Street.

The fire is in the woods behind LivingWord Fellowship Church and Bay Credit Union.

The fire broke out around 2 p.m. Monday. Panama City Fire Department responded first and assisted before turning it over to Florida Forest Service.

Please use caution in the area.