Fired police officer charged with battery

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – According to Bay County court records, Eric Conley is charged with misdemeanor battery after a use of force incident last week.

Officers were called to E. 11th Street near the Chapman Early Education Center on November 12 in regards to a disturbance.

Panama City Police officials said Calvin Pittman, 41, was pushing a wheelchair and filming staff and students with his phone.

According to the police report regarding the disturbance, officers said Pittman was agitated and loud and became aggressive when he was taken into custody.

After Pittman was placed in handcuffs, an incident between Pittman and an officer, now identified as Eric Conley, was captured on video.

According to the complaint filed on Tuesday by the Panama City Police Department, Conley punched Pittman in the chest three times.

The complaint also states Pittman was not actively resisting police at the time and the use of force was without lawful authority.

The police department fired Conley on Friday following the incident.

He is scheduled to appear in court in early December.