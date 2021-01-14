Panama City Fire Department responds to blaze on Harrison Avenue

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — UPDATE (2:15 AM) Panama City firefighters battled an early morning blaze on Thursday, after a building on Harrison Avenue became fully engulfed in flames.

The Panama City Fire Department got a call around 12:20 a.m. that the building was on fire, located at 1511 Harrison Avenue, near the intersection of Harrison, Highway 231 and 15th Street.

They responded quickly, arriving on scene and putting out the fire in about 25 minutes, continuing to put out hot spots for a while longer. 

Authorities said the building was an old car repair shop, which has been vacant for several years. At this time no injuries have been reported. 

PCFD Assistant Fire Chief Kent Taylor said when they arrived at the scene it was a sizable blaze, with many old, flammable materials still inside the building.

“It was fully involved, when the guys arrived on scene there was fire all over the building, coming out of the roof in different places,” explained Assistant Fire Chief Taylor. “Because it was vacant, there was a lot of oil that was stored here that’s been sitting for years so a lot of combustibles.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Taylor said they’re unsure of who currently owns the building, but it has been destroyed by the flames.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — (PREVIOUS STORY) – We are on scene at a fully engulfed structure fire on Harrison Avenue.

The Panama City Fire Department has put out the flames, and is currently trying to enter the structure.

This is a developing story, we will have more information as it becomes available.

