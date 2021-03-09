Final plans for the Panama City neighborhood revitalizations revealed

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) — Almost a year ago, the City of Panama City began making plans for the future of Glenwood, Millville, and St. Andrews.

Today, the city commission was presented with final draft plans for those neighborhoods inspired by feedback from residents.

From the first meeting in April of 2020 to the many virtual town halls in between – a final draft is ready for two Panama City neighborhoods.

Mayor Greg Brudnicki said these improvements should draw more developers to our city.

“Now we can resource those plans and we actually have the funding to create an atmosphere that people will be more prone to develop in,” Brudnicki said.

The first step will be fixing the infrastructure in all three areas using a loan from State Revolving Funds.

Later in the process, the priority in St. Andrews is redesigning Beck Avenue to make it more walkable, safe and more parking.

In Millville, they want to provide better waterfront access and focus on the development of streets like Sherman Avenue.

However, residents think the Glenwood plans are not quite ready.

After looking at the plans and hearing from residents, the city commission said the Glenwood plans do need some more work. They are going to focus on keeping the history alive on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and the rec center.

Commissioner Jenna Haligas said if they are doing the project they are going to do it right.

“It is a pretty valuable structure as it is but it just needs to be completely renovated,” Haligas said.

Building a new sports complex on Redwood Avenue versus renovating the existing rec center off of MLK Boulevard and 14th Court has been a hot topic. Commissioner Haligas said they can’t do both right now because they only have a certain amount of FEMA money allotted for the project. As of now, the plan is to renovate the historical rec center.

“Before the storm, we were all already working on it, renovating it and making it state of the art for the youth,” Haligas said.

She said this doesn’t mean a separate sports complex is completely off the table for the future, it just can’t happen all at once.

The city plans to have more discussion with Glenwood residents in the coming weeks, but this doesn’t mean this area will be set back on the infrastructure repairs. They will start doing those renovations at the same time in all the areas. The city plans to start improving the infrastructure repairs by summer.