Final neighborhood plans for St. Andrews and Millville approved

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) — It’s official, the future neighborhood plans for the areas of St. Andrews and Millville have been approved by the Panama City City Commission.

The city started the citizen driven process for the plans almost a year ago by hosting town halls and info sessions to hear what residents want.

They found the most important thing for residents was improving infrastructure and safety while keeping the history alive.

This was a big moment for the city commission since this has been a long journey. Mayor Brudnicki said he is excited to get started.

“Knowing that we have the ability to resource it through all the different avenues a lot of it because of the storm is a good thing and we need to get started,” Brudnicki said.

As for the Glenwood area, the city wants to take a few more weeks to finalize those plans.

The residents have been very vocal about what they want to see so the city wants to make sure it is done right.